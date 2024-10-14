GI physicians laud new colonoscopy guidelines

In 2021, an advisory panel lowered the recommended age for when people should begin colon cancer screenings from 50 to 45, and according to a new study, patients are complying with the change.

According to an Oct. 3 study published in JAMA Network Open, there has been a small but significant increase in screenings among younger people.

Researchers found colorectal screening rates among people ages 45 to 49 increased from around 0.5% before the 2021 guidelines to 1.5% a year and a half after the change.

John de Csepel, MD, a GI specialist and chief medical officer at medical supply company Olympus, has lauded the lowered screening age and the new study's results.

"Preventive screenings can help improve overall health outcomes and make a difference in people’s lives. It’s encouraging to see an increased rate of colorectal cancer screenings in younger people following the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force lowering the recommended screening age from 50 to 45 for patients at average risk," Dr. de Csepel told Becker's. "Early onset colorectal cancer is increasing and is now the leading cause of cancer death for men under 50 and the second leading cause for women under 50, underscoring the need for greater awareness about procedures like colonoscopy, which is considered the screening gold standard. The preventable nature of colorectal cancer highlights the importance of screening, and the new recommendations are helping to improve awareness."