GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Virginia lawmakers push for greater coverage of colon cancer screening costs

Riz Hatton -  

The Virginia House of Delegates is pushing to pass a bill that would require health insurance companies to cover all costs for colorectal cancer screenings ABC affiliate WSET reported Jan. 24. 

Coverage would include follow-up colonoscopies from at-home tests, copays and deductibles.

House bill 2356 honors Virginia lawmakers Ronnie Campbell and Donald McEachin, who both died from cancer, according to WSET.

"Cancer is not partisan. Really, we just need to do everything we can in our power because this touches everybody, it really does," delegate Ellen Campbell told WSET.

