Pharmaceutical company taps former FDA gastroenterology director

Claire Wallace -  

Pharmaceutical company Jaguar Health added Andrew Mulberg, MD, former deputy director of the division of gastroenterology and inborn errors products at the FDA, as a consultant. 

Jaguar Health develops plant-based, non-opioid medications for treating GI distress and debilitating diarrhea, according to a Jan. 30 news release from Jaguar. 

Dr. Mulberg has 30 years of experience in pediatric gastroenterology, currently serving as an adjunct professor of pediatrics at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. 

Previously, he worked for the FDA and biopharmaceutical companies including Amicus Therapeutics, Neurogene and Johnson & Johnson, the release said. 

