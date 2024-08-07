A flurry of moves revolutionizing gastroenterology in 2024

In the last eight months, the field of gastroenterology has seen significant and sizable healthcare developments, spanning clinical developments, technological progress, policy changes and leadership appointments.

Here is an overview of developments that have transformed gastroenterology in 2024.

Clinical developments

• The FDA approved a new, noninvasive screening test for colorectal cancer created by Palo Alto, Calif.-based Guardant Health that requires only a blood sample. The test can find most cancers when they are early stage and usually curable.

• Medtronic's PillCam Genius SB capsule endoscopy kit, a single-use endoscopy system, was approved by the FDA.

• The endoscopy team at UC Davis Health in Sacramento, Calif., completed the world's first endoscopic, ultrasound-guided core biopsy of a pancreatic tumor using the EndoDrill GI device.

Technology

• Artificial intelligence may be able to reach underserved populations by re-engaging individuals who previously missed or avoided an appointment. After researchers used an AI tool to reengage 2,400 patients who missed colonoscopies, 58% engaged with the AI accepted a transfer to a staff member to reschedule their appointments; and 25% of patients completed their colonoscopy screening.

• The American Society for Gastroenterology and Endoscopy launched an AI institute for gastroenterology to enhance patient care outcomes and drive innovation.

Leadership

• Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was named the best hospital for gastroenterology and GI surgery in 2024 by U.S. News & World Report.

• Gastroenterologist Maria Abreu, MD, was appointed the 119th president of the American Gastroenterological Association.

Policy

• CMS is floating several changes to colorectal cancer screening policy in its proposed payment system for 2025. The changes include updating the policy for covered colorectal screenings, expanding their complete CRC screening approach to include either a Medicare-covered, blood-based biomarker test or a noninvasive stool-based test, and removing the age-appropriate screening colonoscopy measure from the merit-based incentive program.

• The Illinois Senate unanimously passed a bill that will require insurance companies in the state to cover all colonoscopies deemed medically necessary.

Payers

• Two studies point to free colonoscopies, which are now covered under CMS provisions from 2023, as having improved health outcomes and saved both Medicare and private payers thousands despite paying for more patients to receive screenings and follow-up colonoscopies if needed. Medicare and private payers may save as much as $4,700 and $6,400 per patient, respectively, who receives a free follow-up colonoscopy following positive screenings results.

Research

• A study determined that patients with early-onset colorectal cancer do not require more frequent colonoscopy surveillance than recommended by current guidelines compared with patients with average-onset colorectal cancer.

• An American Journal of Gastroenterology study found that patients with adequate bowel preparation before colonoscopy see an increase in both accuracy and safety for the procedure, but a new study found that patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists may have a significantly lower quality of bowel preparation.

• Another study suggested the recommended 10-year interval between screening colonoscopies may be safely extended to 15 years in adults with no family history of colorectal cancer whose first colonoscopy is negative.