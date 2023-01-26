GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Healthcare scribe certification program to add gastroenterology

Claire Wallace -  

The American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group, a healthcare documentation trainer and certifier, will now offer a gastroenterology program for certified medical scribe professionals. 

About 14,900 medical scribe positions are expected to open per year, on average, by 2031, a 7 percent growth. 

The gastroenterology training program will take place online, teaching candidates how to be a medical scribe with specific knowledge on gastroenterology, according to a Jan. 26 press release. 

The group currently offers specialized scribe training in cardiology, dermatology, family medicine, internal medicine, ophthalmology and orthopedics. 

