Healthcare scribe certification program to add gastroenterology

The American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group, a healthcare documentation trainer and certifier, will now offer a gastroenterology program for certified medical scribe professionals.

About 14,900 medical scribe positions are expected to open per year, on average, by 2031, a 7 percent growth.

The gastroenterology training program will take place online, teaching candidates how to be a medical scribe with specific knowledge on gastroenterology, according to a Jan. 26 press release.

The group currently offers specialized scribe training in cardiology, dermatology, family medicine, internal medicine, ophthalmology and orthopedics.