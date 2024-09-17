5 states with colonoscopy legislation

Here are five states that have passed, or are considering, colonoscopy or colorectal cancer screening legislation, according to the American College of Gastroenterology:

California: A proposed state senate bill would require insurers to cover CRC screening that is assigned an A or B grade by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force or an equivalent recommendation from another certified agency, such as the ACG.

Kentucky: Starting Jan. 1, 2025, insurers will be required to cover CRC screening or tests that are consistent with national clinical guidelines. Screenings will be covered without cost-sharing or utilization management requirements.

Illinois: Starting Jan. 1, 2026, insurers will be required to cover any "medically necessary" colonoscopy with no patient cost-sharing. Illinois previously only required coverage of a colonoscopy conducted as a follow-up to an initial screening.

Nebraska: Starting Jan. 1, 2025, insurers will be required to cover any service that is an "integral part" of a CRC screening, such as polyp removal, pathology examinations, bowel preparation medications and anesthesia, all without cost-sharing.

Vermont: Starting Jan. 1, 2025, insurers will be required to cover CRC screenings under USPSTF guidelines for average-risk individuals, with no patient cost-sharing. Vermont previously only required screenings for those 50 years and older, but the new law will not need to be changed each time screening recommendations are updated.