UC San Diego Health earns endoscopy unit award

The University of California San Diego Health's endoscopy program has been recognized by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy for its commitment to quality and safety.

UC San Diego first received the award in 2009, the first year the ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program existed. The new recognition is good for three years.

The endoscopy unit is just one of 35 centers in California to be recognized, and one of 600 in the country.

The recognition honors endoscopy programs that follow ASGE guidelines on quality assurance, endoscope reprocessing, CDC infection prevention guidelines and ensuring staff competency.

"Not only does a unit need to meet high thresholds for patient care quality and safety, but it must also have the dedication to collect this data and constantly improve and evolve," Thomas Savides, MD, director of the endoscopic ultrasound program at UC San Diego, said in a Jan. 24 press release.