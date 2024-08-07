Gastroenterologist has 30 years of misconduct, abuse complaints: Report

A Little Rock, Ark.-based physician faces 30 years of misconduct allegations, from sexual abuse to fraud, the Arkansas Advocate reported Aug. 7.

Alonzo Williams, MD, will go before the State Medical Board on Aug. 8.

He has had more than two dozen complaints filed against him since 1993, according to the report, but no disciplinary action has been levied. Lawsuits against Dr. Williams have been repeatedly dismissed.

The Aug. 8 hearing will feature testimony from a former employee accusing him of sexual abuse. She is also suing him in federal court. Dr. Williams also faces complaints from 2023 alleging he improperly prescribed opioid pain medication to patients and has been under investigation for Medicaid fraud since March. All Medicaid payments have been suspended to his practice.

Some medical board members suggested suspending Dr. Williams' medical license at their May meeting, citing the sexual misconduct allegations, but no motion was made to do so.