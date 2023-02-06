29% of gastroenterologists work side gigs

About 29 percent of U.S. gastroenterologists take on additional work to supplement their full-time incomes, according to Medscape's 2022 "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report."

While about 3 percent participate in non-medical related work, 21 percent participate in medical-related work, 7 percent medical moonlight and 2 percent add extra hours to their primary jobs.

Gastroenterologists are less likely to take on extra work than physicians in general, according to the report.

Some of the most popular medical side gigs for physicians include medical consulting, providing expert witness services, reviewing charts, speaking, medical moonlighting, consulting and medical device development.