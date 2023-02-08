Northwell opens $1.5M practice with gastroenterology

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has opened a $1.5 million practice in Smithtown, N.Y., that will house gastroenterology, internal medicine, rheumatology, cardiology, oncology and dermatology.

The 4,000-square-foot space will include 10 exam rooms. Three internal medicine specialists, Claude Bridges, MD, Berta Kadosh, DO, and Deborah Weiss, MD, will staff the facility.

"Northwell is extremely excited to open this beautiful destination practice," Joseph Baglio, senior vice president of Eastern region ambulatory services at Northwell Health, said in a Feb. 7 press release. "This location is another demonstration of Northwell’s commitment to integrated, multidisciplinary, care within the communities we serve."