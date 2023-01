Gayle King, CBS Mornings co-host and editor-at-large at Oprah Daily, shared via Instagram that she received a colonoscopy and has encouraged others to follow suit.

Ms. King underwent the procedure with Oprah Daily Creative Director Adam Glassman, according to her Jan. 21 Instagram post.

In her post she said, "And if you are over 45! Your turn…seriously…don't mess around."

The colonoscopy was performed by Jonathan LaPook, MD, chief medical correspondent of CBS News.