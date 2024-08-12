Gastroenterologist's license revoked following harassment, procedure overutilization allegations 

The Arkansas State Medical Board has revoked the license of gastroenterologist Alonzo Williams, MD, following accusations of sexual harassment and improper prescription practices, among other allegations, the Arkansas Advocate reported Aug. 10.

The board approved 16 of the 17 charges against Dr. Williams. According to the report, many were related to "ignorant malpractices" for overutilization of medical procedures including biopsies and colonoscopies.

The hearing investigated six patients who frequently underwent sedated procedures, according to the report, and were prescribed opioids even after pharmacies communicated risks.

Dr. Williams said he believes patients "duped" him, according to the report. He also said he was willing to complete courses and stop prescribing narcotics entirely.

The board did not approve a charge related to allegation of sexual harassment of an employee, citing a disagreement whether the alleged victim was an employee and because she did not testify. Dr. Williams did testify that he had an inappropriate relationship with one of his coworkers, but he did not consider her to have been his employee, according to the report, and said their relationship was consensual.

The license revocation will take effect upon an assigned order, the report said.

Dr. Williams has had more than two dozen complaints filed against him since 1993, the Arkansas Advocate reported Aug. 7, but no disciplinary action has been levied. Lawsuits against Dr. Williams have been repeatedly dismissed.