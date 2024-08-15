Northside Hospital adds GI Genius

Atlanta-based Northside Hospital has added Medtronic's GI Genius, an "intelligent" endoscopy module to help physicians detect cancerous polyps.

GI Genius is the first FDA-cleared, computer-aided polyp detection system, and Northside is the first in Atlanta to fully adopt the advanced technology across its health system, according to an Aug. 14 press release.

The first procedures using GI Genius were performed Aug. 14. Colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer diagnosed in the U.S., and more than 4,500 new cases are expected in Georgia in 2024, according to the National Cancer Institute.