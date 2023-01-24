33% of pediatric gastroenterologists report burnout: study

A study published Jan. 1 in the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition concluded that pediatric gastroenterologists are at risk for emotional exhaustion, depersonalization and overall burnout.

The study used a 35-item survey to collect data on the demographics, practice information and well-being of pediatric gastroenterologists. The electronic survey was distributed by members of the North American Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition three times from February 2020 to March 2020. The survey received responses from 408 participants. Read more about the methodology here.

Of those surveyed, 28.8 percent reported a high risk for emotional exhaustion, 17.5 percent reported a high risk for depersonalization, and 33 percent reported overall burnout.

Factors contributing to burnout include insufficient nursing support, electronic health record use and insufficient administrative staff.

Forty-four percent of participants reported not having enough time for their personal lives, and 16.2 percent said they would not choose to be a pediatric gastroenterologist again.