10 endoscopy centers built, proposed in 2022

Here are 10 endoscopy centers Becker's has reported on that were built or proposed in 2022:

1. Inspira Health opened a new outpatient endoscopy center in its Vineland, N.J., campus' medical office building.

2. Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla.

3. Ohana Endoscopy Clinic was cleared to build a $2.5 million outpatient surgery center in Kapolei, Hawaii, a state health planning and development agency document shows.

4. Gastroenterology group MNGI Digestive Health and Allina Health, both based in Minneapolis, broke ground on a joint venture multispecialty clinic, ASC and endoscopy center.

5. Mullica Hill, N.J.-based health system Inspira Health is building an outpatient endoscopy center.

6. Builders for Glendale, Ariz.-based Arrowhead Endoscopy Center have completed initial site work.

7. Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System opened a $35.7 million gastrointestinal and endoscopy specialty center.

8. New Orleans-based LCMC Health is renovating the outpatient surgery center at its West Jefferson Medical Center to include an endoscopy center.

9. Borland Groover opened an endoscopy center in St. Augustine, Fla.

10. Christopher DiMaio, MD, is building a center of excellence for advanced endoscopy in Long Island, N.Y.