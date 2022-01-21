Catholic Health's gastroenterology chair building endoscopy center of excellence

Christopher DiMaio, MD, is building a center of excellence for advanced endoscopy in Long Island, N.Y.

Dr. DiMaio is the chair of Catholic Health's department of gastroenterology at Long Island-based St. Francis Hospital.

St. Francis is the first hospital on Long Island to install Interscope's EndoRotor system, Justin Key, an Interscope area sales manager, said Jan. 17.

The EndoRotor system is the first flexible microdebrider for the digestive tract that helps thoracic surgeons and pulmonologists remove disease without heat.