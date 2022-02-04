$90M upgrade coming to New Orleans hospital's ASC, endoscopy center

New Orleans-based LCMC Health is renovating the outpatient surgery center at its West Jefferson Medical Center, New Orleans City Business reported Feb. 4.

The $90 million upgrade is part of a $523 million plan for expansions and renovations across the health system's six hospitals, the report said. The WJMC renovations also include upgrades to its physician clinics entry, endoscopy department, emergency department and main hospital entrance.

WJMC's renovations are expected to finish by the second quarter of 2023, the report said.