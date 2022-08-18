Borland Groover to open Florida endoscopy center with ASC

Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla.

Orange Park Endoscopy Center will be 29,000 square feet. The center will include an ASC with five procedure rooms and 29 medical office exam rooms, according to an Aug. 18 news release emailed to Becker's.

Borland Groover performs procedures such as colonoscopy, upper endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound and biliary endoscopy.

Orange Park Endoscopy Center is slated to open in early 2023.