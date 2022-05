Builders for Glendale, Ariz.-based Arrowhead Endoscopy Center have completed initial site work, Glendale Star reported May 25.

The 12,280-square-foot, single-story facility will become the new center for a physician group that has been together for 11 years, the report said. It will have six pre-procedure bays, six post-procedure recovery bays, and consult and office space.

It is scheduled to open in summer, the report said.