Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System opened a $35.7 million gastrointestinal specialty center, 44News reported April 26.

The three-story, 140,000-square-foot GI Specialty Center is equipped to treat patients with both acute and chronic digestive disorders, the report said. It includes an endoscopy center with nine procedure rooms and 48 preparation and recovery spaces.

The center had been under construction since November 2020.