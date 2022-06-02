New Jersey health system planning endoscopy center

Mullica Hill, N.J.-based health system Inspira Health is building an outpatient endoscopy center, Philadelphia Business Journal reported June 1.

Inspira Health CEO Amy Mansue said that the center is intended to place outpatient care closer to where people in the communities it serves live and work, the report said.

The health system is moving forward with the plans after it saw a 60 percent jump in operating income in 2021, the report said. Patient volume has surged at both its inpatient hospitals and outpatient settings.