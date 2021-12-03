Cardiology grows in ASCs: 6 updates in the last 60 days

Cardiology procedures are one of the biggest opportunities for growth for ASCs — with cardiovascular procedures in outpatient settings estimated to grow from 10 percent to as much as 35 percent by the mid-2020s.

Here are six cardiology industry updates from the last 60 days:

1. The Guardian, an implantable acute coronary syndrome event detector, qualified for CMS' transitional pass-through payment as part of the 2022 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System.

2. The Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Lafayette, La., is the first practice in the city to use the Avail surgical system.

3. Doctors Hospital of Laredo, Texas, and the Laredo Physicians Group filed a lawsuit against an interventional cardiologist alleging anticompetitive conduct.

4. Vascular Care Group has expanded in Massachusetts with the opening of a location in Worcester.

5. Chad Dugas, MD, became the first physician along the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast to implant the Synergy Megatron coronary stent.

6. Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South named Ryan Hebert chief operating officer.