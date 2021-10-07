Cardiovascular Institute of the South names COO

Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South named Ryan Hebert COO, Biz New Orleans reported Oct. 6.

Mr. Hebert joined Cardiovascular Institute of the South in 2014. He previously was executive vice president of cardiovascular services, responsible for the management of the institute's catheterization labs, new ASC and office-based lab in Gray, La.

Cardiovascular Institute of the South opened its ASC in January. It has two catheterization laboratories and an attached cardiovascular clinic.