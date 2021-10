Chad Dugas, MD, became the first physician along the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast to implant the Synergy Megatron coronary stent.

Dr. Dugas is an interventional cardiologist at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Thibodaux, La. The procedure was completed at Thibodaux (La.) Regional Health System.

Boston Scientific's new coronary stent provides more strength and visibility for improved implantation.