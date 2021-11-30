20% growth in outpatient cardiovascular surgery expected by mid-2020s + 4 more ASC trends

The ASC market is currently estimated at $30 billion to $40 billion, according to a Nov. 29 report from Research and Markets.

Five things to know:

1. Cardiovascular procedures in outpatient settings are estimated to grow from 10 percent to 30 to 35 percent by the mid-2020s.

2. ASC surgical procedure claims declined nearly 10 percent in 2020, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Total joint replacements at ASCs are expected to grow 95 percent over the next five years.

4. Nearly half of ASC leaders expect revenues to increase in 2021.

5. A nonemergent surgery backlog is expected to continue through 2023.