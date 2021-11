Vascular Care Group has expanded in Massachusetts with the opening of a location in Worcester.

The new office is led by Elias Arous, MD, Hector Simosa, MD, and Edward Arous, MD, the vascular disease care organization said Nov. 4.

Vascular Care Group also has practices in Concord, Framingham, Leominster, Hyannis, Mashpee, Sturbridge, Vineyard Haven and Wellesley.