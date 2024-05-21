9 cardiologists making waves

Here are nine cardiologists that have made headlines in the last month, as reported by Becker's since May 23:

1. Chattanooga (Tenn.) Heart Institute added Neal Miller, MD, and Vanessa Miller, MD, to its staff.

2. Anthony Fletcher, MD, an interventional cardiologist in Central Arkansas, was named president of the Association of Black Cardiologists.

3. Lewiston-based Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute appointed Jared Tobolski, MD, as director of preventive cardiology and cardiac rehabilitation, as well as director of its subspecialty clinic.

4. Private equity backed Cardiovascular Associates of America partnered with Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Atria Heart, led by cardiologist Maulik Shah, MD.

5. Cardiology Associates of Schenectady in Clifton Park, N.Y., part of St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates, added Katherine Riedy-Graves, MD.

6. Keesag Baron, MD, sued CoxHealth and the CoxHealth Ferrell Duncan Clinic for defamation; for terminating his privileges, alleging it was done so to force his patients to return to CoxHealth; and for violating antitrust law. CoxHealth told Becker's it followed all proper review procedures and stands by its decisions.

7. Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics Nashua's cardiovascular medicine department added Zhihang Zhang, MD, to its cardiology team.

8. New Jersey cardiologist John Strobeck, MD, had his medical license revoked by the state after being accused of groping six women during medical exams. He was indicted by a state grand jury in February 2015 on six counts of criminal sexual contact and agreed to surrender his license permanently in January 2024.