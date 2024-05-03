Cardiovascular Associates of America acquires Arizona practice

Private-equity backed Cardiovascular Associates of America has partnered with Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Atria Heart.

Atria Heart was founded in 2015 and has grown significantly over the years, with 14 physicians and advanced practitioners across four locations, according to an April 30 press release.

The practice is led by cardiologist Maulik Shah, MD, and is based in the fastest growing and fourth most populous county in the U.S.

Atria Heart physicians also provide care to patients in the HonorHealth hospital network.