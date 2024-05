St. Peter's Health Partners adds Dr. Katherine Riedy-Graves

Cardiology Associates of Schenectady in Clifton Park, N.Y., part of St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates, added Katherine Riedy-Graves, MD.

Dr. Riedy-Graves is a non-interventional cardiologist and is board-certified in internal medicine, echocardiography, cardiovascular disease and nuclear cardiology, according to a May 1 news release.

Dr. Riedy-Graves previously served as a cardiologist at Atrius Health in Boston.

St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates has more than 130 locations, the release said.