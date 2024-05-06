Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute adds Dr. Jared Tobolski

Lewiston-based Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute added Jared Tobolski, MD, to its cardiology staff.

Dr. Tobolski will serve as director of the institute's preventive cardiology and subspecialty clinic, as well as director of cardiac rehabilitation, according to a May 3 news release.

Dr. Tobolski is a general cardiologist, specializing in non-invasive cardiology. He also serves as a part-time internal medicine physician with the New Hampshire National Guard.

Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute is part of Central Maine Healthcare, which serves 400,000 individuals in the state, according to its website.