Dr. Anthony Fletcher named president of the Association of Black Cardiologists

Anthony Fletcher, MD, an interventional cardiologist in Central Arkansas, has been named president of the Association of Black Cardiologists, according to a May 6 report from ABC affiliate KATV.

Dr. Fletcher was installed as the ABC's 20th president at an ABC membership meeting in early May. In the role, he will focus on advocating for heart health and wellness in minority communities.

He has been treating patients in Arkansas for more than 30 years, specializing in all aspects of clinical cardiology and placing high importance on patient education and prevention in both minority and underserved communities.