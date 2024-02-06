7 updates on the cardiology ASC industry

Here are seven headlines from the cardiology ASC industry that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 3:

1. Healthgrades released its rankings of the top hospitals for cardiac surgery in six states.

2. Five cardiology ASCs opened or were in the progress of opening during January.

3. Burnout among cardiologists has increased by 4 percentage points over the last year, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Burnout and Depression Report."

4. Aetna, CVS Health's payer arm, recognized 317 top medical facilities as Institutes of Quality for cardiac care for Medicare patients.

5. The percentage of prospective cardiologists passing the board certification exam on their first try is down 6 percentage points since 2019, according to data from the American Board of Internal Medicine.

6. Saint Mary's Health Network and Renown Health, both based in Reno, Nev., reached a temporary agreement in an ongoing monopoly dispute.

7. Artificial intelligence primary care company K Health entered into an agreement with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic to work with cardiologists to develop a cardiac clinical AI solution.