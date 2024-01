The top 317 cardiology facilities for Medicare members, per Aetna

Aetna, CVS Health's payer arm, has recognized 317 top medical facilities as Institutes of Quality for cardiac care for Medicare patients.

Recognized systems have met standards of cost and efficiency, achieved a high number of procedures, demonstrated high success rates and had low complication rates. Read more about the payer's methodology here.

The top cardiology facilities for Medicare patients, per Aetna:

Alabama

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham)

Princeton Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham)

Arizona

Banner Desert Medical Center (Mesa)

Banner Heart Hospital (Mesa)

HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Arkansas

NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital (Jonesboro)

California

AHMC Anaheim Regional Medical Center

AHMC Garfield Medical Center (Monterey Park)

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Desert Regional Medical Center (Palm Springs)

Doctors Medical Center of Modesto

Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage)

Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Good Samaritan Hospital (Los Angeles)

Hoag Hospital Irvine

Hoag Memorial Hospital (Newport Beach)

Huntington Hospital (Pasadena)

Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles)

Lakewood Regional Medical Center

Loma Linda University Medical Center

Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Marian Regional Medical Center (Santa Maria)

Marin General Hospital (Greenbrae)

Methodist Hospital of Southern California (Arcadia)

Orange County Global Medical Center (Santa Ana)

PIH Health Hospital-Whittier

Providence St. Joseph Hospital (Orange)

Scripps Mercy Hospital (San Diego)

Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)

St. Joseph's Medical Center of Stockton

St. Jude Medical Center (Fullerton)

Temecula Valley Hospital

Colorado

Lutheran Medical Center (Wheat Ridge)

McKee Medical Center (Loveland)

Medical Center of Aurora-South Campus

Memorial Hospital (Colorado Springs)

North Colorado Medical Center (Greeley)

Porter Adventist Hospital (Denver)

Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center (Denver)

Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

St. Anthony Hospital (Lakewood)

Swedish Medical Center (Englewood)

University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora)

Connecticut

Bridgeport Hospital

Danbury Hospital

Hartford Hospital

St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center (Hartford)

St. Mary's Hospital (Waterbury)

Yale New Haven Hospital

Delaware

Bayhealth Hospital-Kent Campus (Dover)

Christiana Care Health Services (Wilmington)





District of Columbia

The George Washington University Hospital

Florida

Brandon Regional Hospital

Broward Health Medical Center (Delray Beach)

Cleveland Clinic Florida Hospital Weston

Delray Medical Center (Delray Beach)

Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami)

JFK Medical Center (Atlantis)

Largo Medical Center

Mercy Hospital (Miami)

Northside Hospital & Heart Institute (St. Petersburg)

Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

Seven Rivers Regional Medical Center (Crystal River)

Steward Florida Medical Center (Fort Lauderdale)

Tallahassee Memorial Regional Medical Center

Tampa General Hospital

University of Miami Hospital and Clinics-UHealth Tower

Venice Regional Bayfront Health

Georgia

Athens Regional Medical Center

Emory Johns Creek Hospital (Duluth)

Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta)

Emory University Hospital (Tucker)

Emory University Hospital Midtown (Atlanta)

WellStar Kennestone Hospital (Marietta)

Illinois

Advocate Christ Medical Center (Oak Lawn)

Advocate Sherman Hospital (Elgin)

Centegra Hospital-McHenry

Edward Hospital (Naperville)

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital

MacNeal Hospital (Berwyn)

NorthShore University HealthSystem Evanston

NorthShore University HealthSystem Highland Park

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Swedish Covenant Hospital (Chicago)

Trinity Medical Center West (Rock Island)

University of Illinois Hospital (Chicago)

Weiss Hospital (Chicago)

West Suburban Medical Center (Oak Park)

Indiana

Franciscan St. Elizabeth Health-Lafayette East

Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital (Lafayette)

Indiana University Health Hospital (Indianapolis)

Indiana University Health West Hospital (Avon)

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital (Muncie)

IU Health Bloomington Hospital

IU Health Saxony Hospital (Fishers)

St. Vincent Heart Center of Indiana (Carmel)

St. Vincent Hospital and Healthcare Center (Indianapolis)

Iowa

Mercy Medical Center (Cedar Rapids)

Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines

Mercy Medical Center-West Lakes (West Des Moines)

Kansas

University of Kansas Hospital Authority (Kansas City)

Wesley Medical Center (Wichita)

Kentucky

Baptist Health Lexington

Baptist Health Louisville

Jewish Hospital Healthcare Services (Louisville)

Norton Audubon Hospital (Louisville)

Louisiana

Lakeview Regional Medical Center (Covington)

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center (Lafayette)

Tulane University Hospital & Clinic (New Orleans)

Willis-Knighton Bossier (Bossier City)

Willis-Knighton Medical Center (Shreveport)

Maine

Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston)

Maine Medical Center (Portland)

Maryland

Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center (Silver Springs)

Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis)

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Saint Agnes Hospital (Baltimore)

Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Suburban Hospital (Bethesda)

The Union Memorial Hospital (Baltimore)

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional (Salisbury)

University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)

Massachusetts

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Lahey Clinic Hospital (Burlington)

South Shore Hospital (South Weymouth)

Michigan

Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo)

Beaumont Hospital Dearborn

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Harper University Hospital (Detroit)

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital (Clinton Township)

McLaren Flint

MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland

University of Michigan Medical Center (Ann Arbor)

William Beaumont Hospital-Troy

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle (Columbus)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto (Southaven)

Missouri

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

Mercy Hospital Joplin

North Kansas City Hospital

Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

St. Luke's Episcopal Presbyterian Hospital (Chesterfield)

Nevada

Mountainview Hospital Nevada (Las Vegas)

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno)

St. Rose Dominican Hospital-Siena Campus (Henderson)

Summerlin Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire

Catholic Medical Center (Manchester)

New Jersey

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center (Pomona)

Cooper Hospital University Medical Center (Camden)

Deborah Heart and Lung Center (Browns Mills)

Englewood Hospital & Medical Center

Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)

JFK University Medical Center (Edison)

Morristown Medical Center

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Raritan Bay Medical Center (Perth Amboy)

Riverview Medical Center (Red Bank)

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick)

Saint Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)

The Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)

New Mexico

Lovelace Hospital Downtown (Albuquerque)

New York

Crouse Hospital (Syracuse)

Maimonides Medical Center (New York City)

Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York City)

Mount Sinai Morningside (New York City)

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center (New York City)

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital (New York City)

NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens (New York City)

NYU Hospitals Center Tisch (New York City)

NYU Langone Hospital Long Island (Mineola)

St. Joseph's Health (Syracuse)

St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital (Newburgh)

St. Peter's Hospital (Albany)

University of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital

Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie)

Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)

North Carolina

Atrium Health Cabarrus (Concord)

Atrium Health Pineville (Charlotte)

Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte)

Caromont Regional Medical Center (Gastonia)

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

Frye Regional Medical Center (Hickory)

High Point Regional Health Systems

Johnston Memorial Hospital (Smithfield)

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (Winston-Salem)

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center (Charlotte)

Rex Healthcare (Raleigh)

The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (Greensboro)

UNC Hospitals (Chapel Hill)

WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Ohio

Akron General Medical Center

Bethesda North Hospital (Cincinnati)

Cleveland Clinic Foundation

EMG Regional Medical Center (Elyria)

Euclid Hospital

Fairview Hospital (Cleveland)

Good Samaritan Hospital (Cincinnati)

Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)

Lima Memorial Health System

Lutheran Hospital (Cleveland)

Marymount Hospital (Cleveland)

Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital

Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital (Cicinnati)

Mercy Medical Center (Canton)

Mount Carmel East (Columbus)

Mount Carmel St. Ann's (Westerville)

Ohio State University Hospitals (Columbus)

South Pointe Hospital (Warrensville Heights)

Springfield Regional Medical Center

The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

The MetroHealth System (Cleveland)

Toledo Hospital

Trinity Medical Center East (Steubenville)

Wooster Community Hospital

Oklahoma

Hillcrest Hospital South (Tulsa)

Hillcrest Medical Center (Tulsa)

Integris Baptist Medical Center (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oregon

Oregon Health & Science University Hospital (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Jefferson Abington Hospital

Bryn Mawr Hospital

Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)

Paoli Memorial Hospital

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center (Wormleysburg)

Phoenixville Hospital

St. Joseph Medical Center (Reading)

St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem

St. Mary Medical Center (Langhorne)

Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia)

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)

UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina

AnMed Health (Anderson)

Grand Strand Regional Medical Center (Myrtle Beach)

Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia)

MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown

Piedmont Medical Center (Rock Hill)

Roper Hospital (Charleston)

Trident Medical Center (Charleston)

South Dakota

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee

Baroness Erlanger Hospital (Chattanooga)

Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)

Texas

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical (Fort Worth)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Plano

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Irving

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

Chi St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital (Bryan)

Denton Regional Medical Center

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (Edinburg)

East Texas Medical Center-Tyler

Houston Northwest Medical Center

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston)

Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital (Houston)

Methodist Charlton Medical Center (Dallas)

Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Methodist Hospital (San Antonio)

Methodist Hospital Texsan (San Antonio)

Metropolitan Methodist Hospital (San Antonio)

Midland Memorial Hospital

Mission Trail Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

Mother Frances Hospital Regional Health Care (Tyler)

North Central Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

Northeast Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

Northeast Methodist Hospital (San Antonio)

Resolute Health Hospital (New Braunfels)

Round Rock Medical Center

Seton Medical Center of Austin

St. David's South Austin Medical Center

St. Luke's Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

St. Luke's The Woodlands Hospital

Texas Health Harris Methodist HEB Hospital (Bedford)

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth

Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital Arlington

Texas Health Huguley Hospital (Fort Worth)

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano

The Hospitals of Providence East Campus (El Paso)

The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus (El Paso)

UT Southwestern University Hospital (Dallas)

Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen

Utah

St. Marks Hospital (Salt Lake City)

Timpanogos Regional Hospital (Orem)

University of Utah Hospital and Clinic (Salt Lake City)

Virginia

Henrico Doctors' Hospital-Forest Campus (Richmond)

Inova Alexandria Hospital

Inova Fairfax Medical Campus (Falls Church)

Lewis-Gale Medical Center (Salem)

Mary Washington Hospital (Fredericksburg)

Reston Hospital Center

Riverside Regional Medical Center (Newport News)

University of Virginia Health Sciences Center (Charlottesville)

VCU Health System (Richmond)

Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington)

Washington

Overlake Hospital Medical Center (Bellevue)

Providence Regional Med Center Everett-Colby Campus (Everett)

Valley Medical Center (Renton)

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

West Virginia

West Virginia University Hospital (Morgantown)

Wheeling Hospital

Wisconsin

Aurora BayCare Medical Center (Green Bay)

Aurora Medical Center Grafton

Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee)

Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Milwaukee

Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital (Milwaukee)

University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics (Madison)