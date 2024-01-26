Cardiologist burnout sees increase

Burnout among cardiologists has increased by 4 percentage points over the last year, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Burnout and Depression Report."

Forty-three percent of cardiologists reported experiencing burnout in the 2023 report, but that rose to 47% in this year's report. Cardiology also moved up places in the rankings of specialties this year, rising from No. 17 to No. 12 across 25 specialties.

Meanwhile, overall physician burnout decreased by 4% between the 2023 and 2024 reports.