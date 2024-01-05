Saint Mary's, Renown Health strike temporary deal in ongoing cardiology dispute

Saint Mary's Health Network and Renown Health, both based in Reno, Nev., have reached a temporary agreement in an ongoing monopoly dispute, according to a Jan. 4 report from the Reno Gazette Journal.

The agreement allows Saint Mary's patients to seek care from Renown cardiac surgery specialists. In December, Renown refused a deal with Saint Mary's allowing cardiac patients to seek care at the system.

In response, Saint Mary's parent company, Prime Healthcare Services, filed a lawsuit against Renown alleging monopolistic practices for cardiology services and claiming that Renown improperly ended an agreement to provide Saint Mary's access to cardiology specialists working with Renown. The short notice for the termination left Saint Mary's "without an essential part of its cardiovascular program," according to the lawsuit.

In late December, a judge approved a temporary restraining order against Renown to allow Saint Mary's patients access to cardiologists while the case was ongoing.

Renown then opted to extend the temporary deal to Saint Mary's, telling the Gazette that it was doing so "despite providing adequate notice of an expired contract."

The deal gives Saint Mary’s patients access to Renown’s cardiothoracic surgeons through April 15.

Saint Mary's "has been and will continue to identify permanent solutions," a spokesperson told the Gazette.