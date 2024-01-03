AI company partners with Mayo Clinic cardiologists

Artificial intelligence primary care company K Health has entered into an agreement with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic to work with cardiologists to develop a cardiac clinical AI solution.

Through the agreement, K Health will work with Mayo Clinic Preventive Cardiology Chair Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, MD, and Amir Lerman, MD, the health system's vice chair of research in the department of cardiovascular medicine, according to a Jan. 3 news release.

Through this program, K Health is looking to use its proprietary algorithms in AI-enhanced electrocardiography technology, risk assessments and remote patient monitoring, with the goal of helping physicians personalize treatment for patients with cardiac conditions including hypertension and high cholesterol.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lopez-Jimenez and Dr. Lerman will oversee the development of the clinical solution, the release said.