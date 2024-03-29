7 leaders at the forefront of cardiology

Here are seven cardiology leaders that took on new positions or added to their titles this year, as reported by Becker's in 2024:

1. OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital appointed Jennifer Dickerson, MD, as lead physician of its heart and vascular team. Dr. Dickerson has experience in cardiac imaging, including cardiac magnetic resonance imaging and cardiac computed tomography.

2. Priscilla Hsue, MD, was named chief of the division of cardiology at Los Angeles-based UCLA Health. Dr. Hsue is currently the co-director of the UC San Francisco Center for Excellence in Vascular Research, where she has led clinical and translational studies on HIV-related cardiovascular disease and long COVID.

3. St. Louis, Mo.-based Mercy named Michael Englehart president of cardiovascular services across the health system. Mr. Englehart has nearly three decades of experience as a business and strategic healthcare leader focused on value-based payment models and patient outcomes.

4. Fayetteville, N.C.-based FirstHealth Physician Group appointed William Harris, MD, as its medical director of cardiology. Dr. Harris focuses on interventional cardiology and minimally invasive procedures, also serving as medical director of the cardiac catheterization lab at FirstHealth's Reid Heart Center.

5. Satya Shreenivas, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of Cardiac Dimensions, a medical equipment manufacturing company focusing on minimally invasive treatment options for patients who have heart failure with functional mitral regurgitation. Dr. Shreenivas previously oversaw the structural heart program and cardiac catheterization laboratory at the University of Cincinnati.

6. Dimitrios Bliagos, MD, was appointed director of interventional cardiology at NYU Langone Hospital Long Island in Mineola, N.Y. He was also named a clinical professor at NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine and as a clinical professor in the department of medicine and member of the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City. Dr. Bliagos was also tapped as assistant director of interventional cardiology at New York City-based NYU Langone Health, leading a team performing 20,000 procedures annually.

7. Lawrence Phillips, MD, was named president of the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology for a yearlong term. Dr. Phillips currently serves as director of nuclear cardiology and medical director for outpatient cardiology at NYU Langone Health in New York City.