UCLA Health names Dr. Priscilla Hsue as chief of cardiology

Priscilla Hsue, MD, has been named chief of the division of cardiology at Los Angeles-based UCLA Health.
Dr. Hsue is currently the co-director of the UC San Francisco Center for Excellence in Vascular Research, according to a March 14 news release from UCLA Health.
At UCSF, Dr. Hsue has led clinical and translational studies on HIV-related cardiovascular disease and long COVID.
Dr. Hsue is a fellow of the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology, as well as a member of the American College of Cardiology and the Association of American Physicians.
The appointment is effective as of July 1, the release said.