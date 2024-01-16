Cardiac Dimensions names chief medical officer

Satya Shreenivas, MD, has been appointed chief medical officer of Cardiac Dimensions, a medical equipment manufacturing company focusing on minimally invasive treatment options for patients who have heart failure with functional mitral regurgitation.

Dr. Shreenivas previously oversaw the structural heart program and cardiac catheterization laboratory at the University of Cincinnati, according to a Jan. 16 news release. He has also served as chief medical officer of HLT Medical, cardiology chief for Optum/UnitedHealth subsidiary SCA Health and medical director for Medpace.

Dr. Shreenivas has previously advised Cardiac Dimensions on its EMPOWER Trial of the Carillon Mitral Contour System.