NYU names director of interventional cardiology

Dimitrios Bliagos, MD, has been appointed director of interventional cardiology at NYU Langone Hospital Long Island in Mineola, N.Y.

He will also serve as clinical professor at NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine and as a clinical professor in the department of medicine and member of the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City.

Previously he served as chief of the division of cardiology at White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital. He is trained in internal medicine, interventional cardiology and endovascular intervention, according to a Jan. 12 press release.

He will also serve as assistant director of interventional cardiology at NYU Langone Health, leading a team performing 20,000 procedures annually.