American Society of Nuclear Cardiology names new president

Lawrence Phillips, MD, has been appointed president of the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology.

Dr. Phillips currently serves as director of nuclear cardiology and medical director for outpatient cardiology at NYU Langone Health in New York City, according to a Jan. 8 news release. He is also the associate director of the cardiovascular diseases training program and a professor of medicine in the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Dr. Phillips, who has been a member of ASNC since 2007, will serve as president for the 2024 term, the release said.