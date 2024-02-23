5 cardiologists to know

Here are five cardiologists to know:

William Harris, MD

Dr. Harris was recently named medical director of cardiology for Fayetteville, N.C.-based FirstHealth Physician Group. He has been with FirstHealth Cardiology since 2014 and will continue treating patients at locations in Pinehurst and Laurinburg, N.C.

Ronnie Garcia, MD

Dr. Garcia recently reopened his cardiology practice Baptist Medical Network - Cardiology - Seguin (Texas), formerly known as Mission Cardiovascular Consultants. The updated practice includes 15 procedure rooms, testing rooms and space to do in-house labs.

Eman Rashed, MD, PhD

Dr. Rashed signed on to the advanced heart failure treatment and transplant team at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in New Jersey. She will specialize in cardio-obstetrics and will work to develop a program for pregnancy-related heart disease in partnership with the center's maternal medicine fetal division.

Ray Georgeson, MD

Dr. Georgeson completed the first pacemaker surgery in Iredell County, N.C., using the Aveir leadless pacemaker at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. The new pacemaker offers patients a less invasive and more efficient solution for managing cardiac arrhythmias.

Satya Shreenivas, MD

Dr. Shreenivas was appointed chief medical officer of Cardiac Dimensions. He previously led the structural heart program and cardiac catheterization laboratory at the University of Cincinnati.