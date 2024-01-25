Newark Beth Israel adds to heart failure team

Eman Rashed, MD, PhD, has joined the advanced heart failure treatment and transplant team at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in New Jersey.

Dr. Rashed will specialize in cardio-obstetrics and will work to develop a program for pregnancy-related heart disease in partnership with the center's maternal medicine fetal division, according to a Jan. 24 news release.

Her other specialties in this role will include heart failure, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and multisystem disorders, including amyloidosis and sarcoidosis.