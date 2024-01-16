Iredell Health System 1st in region to perform Aveir pacemaker surgery

Cardiologist Ray Georgeson, MD, successfully completed the county's first pacemaker surgery using the Aveir leadless pacemaker at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C., according to a Jan. 15 report from the Statesville Record & Landmark.

The Aveir pacemaker offers patients a less invasive and more efficient solution for managing cardiac arrhythmias.

While traditional pacemakers are implanted with leads, Aveir eliminates the need for wires and makes the procedure minimally invasive.

As of mid-December, Dr. Georgeson has successfully performed two procedures using the new technology.

The Aveir pacemaker also has longer battery life than traditional pacemakers, with batteries expected to last 15 to 20 years versus the traditional eight to 12. It is also smaller than a AAA battery, offering more comfort for patients.