40+ cardiologists on the move in 2024

Here are more than 40 cardiologists who joined new hospital, health systems and clinics, as reported by Becker's in 2024:
- Dalton, Ga.-based Hamilton Physician Group Cardiology, part of Vitruvian Health, added Sonny Achtchi, DO, to its staff.
- Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Physician Network added Manoj Duggal, MD, to its staff.
- Henry County Hospital in Napoleon, Ohio, added cardiologist Tarif Kanaan, MD, to its medical team.
- Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Cardiology Group added Patrick Azcarate, MD, to its staff.
- Centennial Heart at TriStar StoneCrest added Kazeen Abdullah, MD, to its medical staff.
- Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Physician Group hired Jose Baez-Escudero, MD, as its first-ever systemwide chief of cardiology.
- Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute added Lekha Racharla, DO, and Amogh Joshi, DO.
- Sabeeda Kadavath, MD, joined Russellville, Ark.-based Saint Mary’s Regional Health System.
- Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth Medical Group hired Jennifer Eakin, DO.
- Anchorage-based Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute added Josiah Brown, MD.
- The Huron (S.D.) Regional Medical Center Physicians Clinic expanded its cardiology staff with the addition of Kevin Vaska, MD.
- AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Rome (Ga.) added Rachel Harris, MD, to its staff.
- Edinburg, Texas-based DHR Health added Francis Dimtri, DO, to its cardiology staff.
- Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth added Faraz Kazmi, MD, to its medical staff.
- South Miami, Fla.-based MyCardiologist added Linda Koshy, MD, to its medical staff.
- Interventional cardiologist Zaid Alirhayim, MD, joined the Baxter Health Cardiovascular Clinic.
- Coldwater, Ohio-based Mercer Health added Todd Brophy, MD, to its staff.
- Tyler Shulz, DO, joined CMH-Oregon Health & Science University Health cardiology clinic.
- Humble, Texas-based Modern Heart and Vascular added Steven Lorch, MD, to its staff.
- Derby, Conn.-based Griffin Hospital named interventional cardiologist Michael Lee, MD, as chief of cardiology.
- Mayank Agarwal, MD, joined Modern Heart and Vascular.
- Interventional cardiologist Christoph Sossou, MD, joined the staff at McLeod Cardiology Associates.
- Goya Raikar, MD, joined the division of cardiac surgery at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
- Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth Medical Group added Faithful Osawe, MD, to its cardiology staff.
- Humble, Texas-based Modern Heart and Vascular added Devang Parikh, MD, to its staff.
- Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Medical Center added Darshini Patel, DO, and Victoria Thomas Martin, MD.
- AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology in Dalton, Ga., added Steve Rohn, MD.
- Asad Torabi, MD, an interventional cardiologist, joined Franciscan Physician Network.
- University Hospitals in Cleveland added Bernardo Cortese, MD, as co-director of the UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute's Coronary Center.
- The Olympic Medical Heart Center added Zina Hajduczok, MD, to its cardiology team.
- Najeeb Ahmed, MD, an interventional cardiologist, joined the Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Medical Center.
- The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Heart Institute expanded its staff by adding Neal Miller, MD.
- Lewiston-based Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute added Jared Tobolski, MD, to its cardiology staff.
- Cardiology Associates of Schenectady in Clifton Park, N.Y., part of St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates, added Katherine Riedy-Graves, MD.
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics Nashua's cardiovascular medicine department added Zhihang Zhang, MD, to its cardiology team.
- AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.) added Eduardo Balcells, MD, to serve as medical director of cardiology.
- OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital appointed Jennifer Dickerson, MD, as lead physician of its heart and vascular team.
- Priscilla Hsue, MD, was named chief of the division of cardiology at Los Angeles-based UCLA Health.
- Houston Methodist Cardiology Associates at Sugar Land (Texas) added Wafi Momin, DO, to its staff.
- Sanford, N.C.-based Central Carolina Cardiology added Scott Denardo, MD, to its team of cardiologists.
- Fayetteville, N.C.-based FirstHealth Physician Group appointed William Harris, MD, as its medical director of cardiology.
- Point Pleasant, W.Va.-based Rivers Health added George Linsenmeyer, MD, to its staff.
- Interventional cardiologist Charles Mayes Jr., MD, joined Southeast Health Medical Group's cardiology team.
- Oskaloosa, Iowa-based Mahaska Health added John Pargulski, DO, to its team of cardiologists.
- Lisa Weiss Forbess, MD, joined the Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute.