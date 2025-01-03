40+ cardiologists on the move in 2024

Here are more than 40 cardiologists who joined new hospital, health systems and clinics, as reported by Becker's in 2024:

Dalton, Ga.-based Hamilton Physician Group Cardiology, part of Vitruvian Health, added Sonny Achtchi, DO, to its staff. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Physician Network added Manoj Duggal, MD, to its staff. Henry County Hospital in Napoleon, Ohio, added cardiologist Tarif Kanaan, MD, to its medical team. Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Cardiology Group added Patrick Azcarate, MD, to its staff. Centennial Heart at TriStar StoneCrest added Kazeen Abdullah, MD, to its medical staff. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Physician Group hired Jose Baez-Escudero, MD, as its first-ever systemwide chief of cardiology. Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute added Lekha Racharla, DO, and Amogh Joshi, DO. Sabeeda Kadavath, MD, joined Russellville, Ark.-based Saint Mary’s Regional Health System. Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth Medical Group hired Jennifer Eakin, DO. Anchorage-based Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute added Josiah Brown, MD. The Huron (S.D.) Regional Medical Center Physicians Clinic expanded its cardiology staff with the addition of Kevin Vaska, MD. AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Rome (Ga.) added Rachel Harris, MD, to its staff. Edinburg, Texas-based DHR Health added Francis Dimtri, DO, to its cardiology staff. Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth added Faraz Kazmi, MD, to its medical staff. South Miami, Fla.-based MyCardiologist added Linda Koshy, MD, to its medical staff. Interventional cardiologist Zaid Alirhayim, MD, joined the Baxter Health Cardiovascular Clinic. Coldwater, Ohio-based Mercer Health added Todd Brophy, MD, to its staff. Tyler Shulz, DO, joined CMH-Oregon Health & Science University Health cardiology clinic. Humble, Texas-based Modern Heart and Vascular added Steven Lorch, MD, to its staff. Derby, Conn.-based Griffin Hospital named interventional cardiologist Michael Lee, MD, as chief of cardiology. Mayank Agarwal, MD, joined Modern Heart and Vascular. Interventional cardiologist Christoph Sossou, MD, joined the staff at McLeod Cardiology Associates. Goya Raikar, MD, joined the division of cardiac surgery at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth Medical Group added Faithful Osawe, MD, to its cardiology staff. Humble, Texas-based Modern Heart and Vascular added Devang Parikh, MD, to its staff. Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Medical Center added Darshini Patel, DO, and Victoria Thomas Martin, MD. AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology in Dalton, Ga., added Steve Rohn, MD. Asad Torabi, MD, an interventional cardiologist, joined Franciscan Physician Network. University Hospitals in Cleveland added Bernardo Cortese, MD, as co-director of the UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute's Coronary Center. The Olympic Medical Heart Center added Zina Hajduczok, MD, to its cardiology team. Najeeb Ahmed, MD, an interventional cardiologist, joined the Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Medical Center. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Heart Institute expanded its staff by adding Neal Miller, MD. Lewiston-based Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute added Jared Tobolski, MD, to its cardiology staff. Cardiology Associates of Schenectady in Clifton Park, N.Y., part of St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates, added Katherine Riedy-Graves, MD. Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics Nashua's cardiovascular medicine department added Zhihang Zhang, MD, to its cardiology team. AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.) added Eduardo Balcells, MD, to serve as medical director of cardiology. OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital appointed Jennifer Dickerson, MD, as lead physician of its heart and vascular team. Priscilla Hsue, MD, was named chief of the division of cardiology at Los Angeles-based UCLA Health. Houston Methodist Cardiology Associates at Sugar Land (Texas) added Wafi Momin, DO, to its staff. Sanford, N.C.-based Central Carolina Cardiology added Scott Denardo, MD, to its team of cardiologists. Fayetteville, N.C.-based FirstHealth Physician Group appointed William Harris, MD, as its medical director of cardiology. Point Pleasant, W.Va.-based Rivers Health added George Linsenmeyer, MD, to its staff. Interventional cardiologist Charles Mayes Jr., MD, joined Southeast Health Medical Group's cardiology team. Oskaloosa, Iowa-based Mahaska Health added John Pargulski, DO, to its team of cardiologists. Lisa Weiss Forbess, MD, joined the Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute.