Dr. Bernardo Cortese joins University Hospitals

University Hospitals in Cleveland added Bernardo Cortese, MD, as co-director of the UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute's Coronary Center.

Dr. Cortese is an interventional cardiologist who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of complex coronary artery disease and chronic total occlusions, according to an Aug. 1 news release. 

Dr. Cortese previously served as director of cardiology of San Carlo Multispecialty Clinic in Milan, Italy.  

He has been a leading investigator on more than 60 clinical trials for novel cardiovascular therapies and techniques and has more than 340 articles in peer-reviewed medical journals.

Dr. Cortese will work alongside co-director, cardiac surgeon Pablo Ruda Vega, MD, at the center, the release said.

