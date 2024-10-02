Mercer Health to add Dr. Todd Brophy

Coldwater, Ohio-based Mercer Health is set to add Todd Brophy, MD, to its staff.

Dr. Brophy is a noninvasive cardiologist specializing in the prevention, evaluation and management of cardiovascular disease, with expertise in echocardiography, stress testing, cardiac CT and vascular ultrasound, according to an Oct. 1 news release.

He will provide care for patients with chronic high blood pressure, heart failure and other cardiovascular conditions.

Dr. Brophy will begin seeing patients in early 2025 at Mercer Health’s Marion Campus in Maria Stein, Ohio, the release said.