Modern Heart & Vascular Institute adds Dr. Mayank Agarwal

Humble, Texas-based Modern Heart and Vascular has added Mayank Agarwal, MD, to its staff.

Dr. Agarwal is a cardiologist with interests in coronary artery disease, sports cardiology, cardiac imaging, heart failure, preventative cardiology and quality improvement, according to a Sept. 6 news release.

He will see patients at Modern's location in The Woodlands, Texas, the release said.

Modern Heart and Vascular has eight locations in Texas, including an imaging center and medical center, according to its website.