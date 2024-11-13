Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute adds interventional cardiologist

Anchorage-based Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute has added Josiah Brown, MD, to its staff, according to a Nov. 13 report by Alaska Business.

Dr. Brown is an interventional and structural cardiologist with experience in advanced cardiovascular procedures.

In addition, Dr. Brown has knowledge in minimally invasive cardiovascular therapies, including researching a novel cardiac injury biomarker sensor.

Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute has 10 locations throughout the state, according to its website.