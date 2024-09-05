McLeod Health adds interventional cardiologist

Interventional cardiologist Christoph Sossou, MD, has joined the staff at McLeod Cardiology Associates.

Dr. Sossou will see patients at McLeod Cardiology Associates locations in Little River and Myrtle Beach, S.C., according to a LinkedIn post from McLeod Health.

Dr. Sossou is board certified in both nuclear cardiology and internal medicine.

At McLeod Cardiology Associations, Dr. Sossou will join 11 other cardiologists.

McLeod Cardiology Associates is part of Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health, which supports seven hospitals, according to its website.